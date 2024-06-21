Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Future-proofing workforces for the green transition: International lessons for local workforce development in the U.S.

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0032844e-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “Future-proofing workforces for the green transition: International lessons for local workforce development in the U.S.”, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0032844e-en.
Go to top