Social economy and social innovation

The social economy and social innovation actively address socio-economic and environmental challenges and contribute to a just twin transition by aiming for marginalised groups to not be left behind and that the benefits of these transitions are shared equitably. This includes challenges related to poverty alleviation, healthcare, education, housing, and community development, as well as environmental conservation and promoting fair access to resources. In recognition of this dual importance, the OECD Recommendation on the Social and Solidarity Economy and Social Innovation was issued in 2022 to further help countries, regions and cities make the most its potential.

