Social economy and social innovation

Favorable framework conditions are paramount for the social economy to gain recognition, visibility, and measurable impact. Legal frameworks and supportive policies can create important opportunities for the development and expansion of social economy entities. They can also encourage cross-border collaboration and trade enhance opportunities for scaling up and international expansion. Easy-to-use approaches and guidance for measuring social impact can ensure transparency, which in turn can attract investors and stakeholders. At the OECD, we provide step-by-step guidance on legal frameworks and social impact measurement. We also conduct national and regional reviews to provide insights into strengths and areas for improvement, facilitating targeted interventions and resource allocation.
Overall, an enabling environment that includes legal clarity, opportunities for scalability, impact measurement mechanisms, thorough reviews, and reliable data is crucial for the sustained growth and global reach of the social economy.