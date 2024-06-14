Social economy and social innovation

Women represent a significant share of the social economy workforce, comprising more than 60% in many OECD countries and beyond. This partially highlights the alignment of the social economy with industries traditionally associated with caregiving and community support (e.g., education, childcare, household, and personal services), where women have historically played important roles. It also reflects challenges and barriers that hinder women's advancement within the social economy.

More women work in the social economy due to its alignment with sectors traditionally associated with caregiving and community support, where women have historically played significant roles. To help them further, targeted initiatives should focus on promoting access to leadership positions, providing resources for skills development and entrepreneurship training, and addressing systemic barriers such as gender bias and unequal pay within social enterprises and cooperatives. By fostering an inclusive environment and offering tailored support, women can fully leverage the opportunities within the social economy to advance their careers and contribute to social change.