Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measure, Manage and Maximise Your Impact

A Guide for the Social Economy
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2238c1f1-en
Authors
OECD, European Union
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/European Union (2024), Measure, Manage and Maximise Your Impact: A Guide for the Social Economy, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2238c1f1-en.
Go to top