Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Culture and the Creative Economy in Colombia

Leveraging the Orange Economy
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/184f1e07-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Culture and the Creative Economy in Colombia: Leveraging the Orange Economy, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/184f1e07-en.
Go to top