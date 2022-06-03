Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Culture Fix

Creative People, Places and Industries
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/991bb520-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), The Culture Fix: Creative People, Places and Industries, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/991bb520-en.
Go to top