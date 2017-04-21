Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Boosting Social Enterprise Development

Good Practice Compendium
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264268500-en
Authors
OECD, European Union
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

OECD/European Union (2017), Boosting Social Enterprise Development: Good Practice Compendium, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264268500-en.
Go to top