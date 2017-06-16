Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Engaging Employers in Apprenticeship Opportunities

Making It Happen Locally
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264266681-en
Authors
OECD, International Labour Organization
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/ILO (2017), Engaging Employers in Apprenticeship Opportunities: Making It Happen Locally, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264266681-en.
Go to top