Increasingly, countries are recognising the contribution social enterprises make to economic and inclusive growth and sustainable development. While some form of legislation on social enterprises exists in 16 EU countries, and explicit policies or strategies to boost their development exist in the other 11 EU countries, policy makers recognise that legislation can help address current shortcomings and facilitate future social enterprise development. Based on consultations with more than 80 experts, policy makers and stakeholders from 10 European countries, this manual explains the rationale behind legal frameworks for social enterprises, identifies the critical factors for legal framework design and recommends actions to ensure legislation fully meets the needs of social enterprises. It lays out the fundamental steps related to the life cycle of legal frameworks and provides options that policy makers can use in the design and implementation process.
Designing Legal Frameworks for Social Enterprises
Practical Guidance for Policy Makers
Report
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 April 2024
-
20 March 2023
-
20 March 2023
-
21 July 2022
-
Report3 June 2022
-
2 November 2017
-
16 June 2017
-
21 April 2017
Related publications
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
Working paper7 November 2023