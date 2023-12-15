Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regional social economy strategies

Common challenges and avenues for development

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cef31b9c-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Regional social economy strategies: Common challenges and avenues for development”, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cef31b9c-en.
Go to top