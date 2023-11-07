Produced as part of the OECD Global Action “Promoting Social and Solidarity Economy Ecosystems” funded by the European Union, it explores the potential of procurement from the social and solidarity economy in creating social dividends, takes stock of global trends in social procurement among both public and private buyers, identifies challenges in access to markets for social and solidarity economy entities, and finally, provides concrete recommendations for policy makers on how to overcome them.
Buying social with the social economy
OECD Global Action “Promoting Social and Solidarity Economy Ecosystems”
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
