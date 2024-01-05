Progettone – job matching for low-skilled workers

The programme consists of two streams: the primary stream and a seasonal stream. The primary stream places individuals in public works activities, with a specific focus on green projects, personal care services and cultural services.

Eligibility criteria for the primary stream includes the following:

Unemployment status: recent termination of an open-ended contract with a private employer due to business-related circumstances or just cause resignation, with unemployment benefits expiring within six months.

Age: men must be at least 53 years old, while women must be at least 49 years old at the time of job termination.

Residency: a minimum of five consecutive years of residency in the Autonomous Province of Trento immediately preceding job termination, or a total of ten years of residency throughout one's lifetime, with at least one year of current residency at the time of application.

Pension eligibility: a minimum of at least 15 years of pension contributions, with no more than 8 remaining years required to meet minimum retirement requirements (up to ten years for women with children).

The seasonal stream offers jobs in farming and tourism. For the seasonal stream, there are no requirements in terms of years of paid pension contributions or the number of years left before retirement age. All other criteria of the main scheme apply.

In terms of implementation, the Provincial Department for Labour plans, oversees coordination, and monitors the programme, but several other actors are involved throughout its implementation. Provincial employment services offices conduct outreach to participants, including validating their eligibility. Local municipalities identify projects for support in areas such as road renovation, maintenance of parks and water resources, cleaning of public gardens and woods, and other related activities. These are submitted to a dedicated unit within the provincial administration, which assesses the impact of these interventions on local communities. This evaluation considers financial resources, availability of the workforce, and other relevant factors. Based on this assessment, the Province selects the projects to be implemented and identifies the workers to be employed, via its employment services. Local co-operatives then deliver these projects and hire participants. This is based on a formal agreement with the Province, with the mediation of labour unions. This agreement ensures fair remuneration of labour costs, providing a mechanism for equitable compensation for the workers involved.