Community Wealth Building for a well-being economy

Community wealth building (CWB) is a placed-based approach to development that seeks to harness the wealth that communities create by pre-distributing it and redistributing back into the hands of local communities and people. The CWB approach has been used in communities across the globe to boost and share community wealth in both urban and rural areas. CWB is a concept but also a model in practice to rewire economic systems for a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient future.

Scotland’s CWB approach is based on five pillars that can be tailored to the needs and priorities of local communities:

Inclusive ownership: Developing more local and social enterprises which generate community wealth;

Spending: Maximizing community benefits through procurement and commissioning and shorter supply chains;

Workforce: Increasing fair work and developing local labour markets that support the wellbeing of communities;

Land and property: Growing the social, ecological, financial, and economic value that local communities gain from land and property assets; and

Finance: Ensuring that flows of investment and financial institutions work for local people, communities and businesses.

In December 2021, Glasgow City Region (comprising of eight local authorities) published its own Regional Economic Strategy, outlining its commitment to community wealth building., The region aims to develop actions across all five pillars of Community Wealth Building, with the support of Centre for Local Economic Strategies and the Scottish Government.