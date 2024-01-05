Community Wealth Building for a well-being economy

Glasgow City Region, Scotland, United Kingdom —
Community wealth building is a placed-based approach to development that seeks to harness the wealth that communities create by pre-distributing it and redistributing back into the hands of local communities and people. The Glasgow City region developed a Community Wealth Building plan focusing on spending and land use to create more local jobs, encourage training and develop a plan for land use that includes, economic, social and cultural priorities.
Empowering local communities, focusing on local procurement and building social investment can help to improve local well-being and build economic resilience.