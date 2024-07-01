Skip to main content
MENA-OECD Competitiveness Programme

The MENA-OECD Competitiveness Programme is a strategic partnership between MENA and OECD economies to share knowledge, expertise and good practices. The objective is to contribute to the development of inclusive, sustainable and competitive economies across the region through policy dialogue and capacity building.

