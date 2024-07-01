The Programme works under the mandate of the 2021 Ministerial Declaration, supporting reforms to mobilise investment, private sector development and entrepreneurship as driving forces for inclusive and sustainable growth and employment in the MENA region, building on the region’s increasingly well trained youth and women.
MENA-OECD Competitiveness Programme
The MENA-OECD Competitiveness Programme is a strategic partnership between MENA and OECD economies to share knowledge, expertise and good practices. The objective is to contribute to the development of inclusive, sustainable and competitive economies across the region through policy dialogue and capacity building.
About MENA-OECD Competitiveness Programme
How it works
The Programme, created in 2005 at the request of MENA governments, is co-chaired by Türkiye and Tunisia (rotation). Ministerial meetings endorse mandates and set long-term priorities and annual Steering Group meetings monitors progress.
It covers 18 economies: Algeria, Bahrain, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Authority, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
Supporting MENA economies in implementing reforms and policies through dialogue, peer learning and capacity building, the Programme operates in a dual-track approach:
- Regional policy dialogues covering six work streams
- Regional and country-specific projects, including Country Programmes with Egypt and Morocco
Workstreams
In the MENA region, countries have made the fight against corruption a priority, tightening their legislative arsenals in this area and adopting strategies to combat corruption. Fighting corruption is increasingly becoming a business decision, with companies mobilised to implement actions to strengthen business integrity to complement measures taken by public authorities.Learn more
The scale and nature of challenges in MENA countries over the past decade underscore the urgency of prioritising economic resilience at the regional level. Achieving resilience necessitates a dual approach: addressing immediate short-term challenges while simultaneously implementing long-term solutions that can mitigate the impact of future shocks.Learn more
Attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in MENA is crucial for addressing economic challenges such as slow growth, high unemployment, low intra-regional investment, poor business climates, and limited private sector involvement. The recent crisis exacerbated these issues. Boosting investment can aid economic recovery and foster sustainable growth. The Working Group on Investment and Trade supports reforms by raising awareness, sharing experiences, and advising MENA stakeholders. The MENA-OECD Competitiveness Programme also implements the OECD-EU Regional Programme on Promoting Investment in the Mediterranean.Learn more
By leveraging the combined impact of development and business solutions, public-private dialogue (PPD) allows to identify pressing concerns, implement inclusive and workable solutions and further mutual understanding and trust among economic actors. PPD is also particularly valuable in transition environments, as it contributes to consolidate peace and stability as well as helps rebuild the economy through private sector development.Learn more
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups are vital for more and better jobs, higher productivity and greater innovation. Promoting better SME and entrepreneurship policies is one of the main areas of work of the MENA-OECD Competitiveness Programme.Learn more
Empowering women increases productivity and reduces poverty, helping to create more resilient and inclusive societies. Through evidence-based analysis, our work seeks to help women engage in the economy by addressing legal, economic and political impediments that stand in their way.Learn more