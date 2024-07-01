MENA-OECD Competitiveness Programme

The Programme, created in 2005 at the request of MENA governments, is co-chaired by Türkiye and Tunisia (rotation). Ministerial meetings endorse mandates and set long-term priorities and annual Steering Group meetings monitors progress.

It covers 18 economies: Algeria, Bahrain, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Authority, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Supporting MENA economies in implementing reforms and policies through dialogue, peer learning and capacity building, the Programme operates in a dual-track approach:

