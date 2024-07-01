Skip to main content
Investment and trade

Attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in MENA is crucial for addressing economic challenges such as slow growth, high unemployment, low intra-regional investment, poor business climates, and limited private sector involvement. The recent crisis exacerbated these issues. Boosting investment can aid economic recovery and foster sustainable growth. The Working Group on Investment and Trade supports reforms by raising awareness, sharing experiences, and advising MENA stakeholders. The MENA-OECD Competitiveness Programme also implements the OECD-EU Regional Programme on Promoting Investment in the Mediterranean.

