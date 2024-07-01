Investment and trade

The EU-OECD Programme on Investment in the Mediterranean aims to support investment climate reforms to advance sustainable growth and decent job creation in the Southern Mediterranean.

Working together with governments and other partners in Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, the Palestinian Authority, and Tunisia, the Programme:

Provides targeted policy advice and capacity building on investment policy design and implementation

Facilitates public-private dialogues on investment climate reforms in priority sectors

Supports monitoring and evaluation of reforms to gauge success

The Programme builds on the first EU-OECD Programme on Investment in the Mediterranean, which ran from 2016 to 2020. It draws on OECD’s technical expertise and international tools and standards developed by OECD investment experts and the regional network and knowledge of the MENA-OECD Competitiveness Programme. The programme also benefits from co-operation with the ILO and ITC.