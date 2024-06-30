SMEs and entrepreneurship

The MENA-OECD Working Group on SME Policy and Entrepreneurship is co-chaired by Tunisia and Italy. The Working Group engages partners in regional dialogue and peer learning on issues pertaining to SME growth and entrepreneurship promotion.

The participants of the Working Group are policy makers from key institutions in charge of enterprise policy (such as ministries of industry and the economy), SME development agencies and investment promotion agencies. Other participants include policy makers from ministries of finance, trade, labour and education; development banks; economic research centres; and international organisations. Private enterprises and the financial sector actively participate in the Working Group and are the primary beneficiaries of the initiative.