SMEs and entrepreneurship

Fostering a vibrant ecosystem for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) requires a multifaceted approach:
- Streamlining regulations can simplify starting a business and, with specific targeted support, it can contribute to making business creation more accessible for young people and women.
- A robust legal framework helps protect businesses and fosters confidence.
- Ensuring easier access to finance through SME-focused tools fuels growth for both startups and established SMEs.
Initiatives that reduce red tape, promote innovation and skills development, and incentivise the formalisation of economic activities improve the overall business environment, allowing SMEs to flourish and become a driving force of economic development.