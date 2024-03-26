Skip to main content
Business Integrity

In the MENA region, countries have made the fight against corruption a priority, tightening their legislative arsenals in this area and adopting strategies to combat corruption. Fighting corruption is increasingly becoming a business decision, with companies mobilised to implement actions to strengthen business integrity to complement measures taken by public authorities.

