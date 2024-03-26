Business Integrity

The Fair Market Conditions for Competitiveness Project is supported by the Siemens Initiative for Integrity and aims to support 6 countries, including Algeria, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

This project aims to support efforts in the areas of anti-corruption and fair competition through the promotion of international standards and the adoption of a multi-stakeholder approach. Activities focus on the creation of a Collective Action community that involves all relevant actors, including the private sector, academia and civil society representatives and targeting strategic economic sectors particularly exposed to corruption risks. Furthermore, through workshops and activities with universities and academic institutions, the Project promotes the latest knowledge on international standards and practices in the area of anti-corruption and integrity for competitiveness in academic curricula.