This paper evaluates foreign bribery and corruption risks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and offers an awareness-raising toolkit on the importance of adopting anti-corruption measures. Based on data collected through research, interviews with SMEs, business organisations and legal professionals in countries Party to the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention and others, the toolkit presents initiatives that will enable governments, business organisations and large companies to better support SMEs in preventing and fighting foreign bribery and corruption.
Toolkit for raising awareness and preventing corruption in SMEs
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Abstract
