This report analyses the main actions taken by the Ecuadorian government to bring together the public and private sectors, academia, civil society organisations and citizens in promoting public integrity. Based on this analysis, the report offers recommendations to help Ecuador foster a culture of integrity across all of Ecuadorian society.
Promoting Public Integrity across Ecuadorian Society
Towards a National Integrity System
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
