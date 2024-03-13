Government at a Glance Latin America 2024 - Country Notes: Ecuador

Trust in public institutions and satisfaction with public services are important outcomes of the quality of public governance. They reflect people’s perceptions of government competence in designing and delivering policies and services, as well as expectations about the behaviour of public institutions and public officials. Satisfaction with public services and trust in public institutions – while not necessary outcomes of democratic governance – can enhance effective governance by fostering participation in public life, compliance with policies, and social cohesion.

A majority of Ecuadorians are satisfied with the education system, although in a regional comparison satisfaction with health and judiciary systems are below the LAC averages. In Ecuador, 64% of the population is satisfied with the education system, a share that is slightly below the LAC average of 66% and the OECD average of 67%. The healthcare sector has a satisfaction rate of 37%, which is below the LAC average by 16 percentage points (p.p.) and the OECD average by 31 p.p. Only 24% of Ecuadorians are satisfied with the judiciary system, a share that is lower than the LAC average by 14 p.p.