Government at a Glance Latin America 2024 - Country Notes: Colombia

Trust in public institutions and satisfaction with public services are important outcomes of the quality of public governance. They reflect people’s perceptions of government competence in designing and delivering policies and services, as well as expectations about the behaviour of public institutions and public officials. Satisfaction with public services and trust in public institutions – while not necessary outcomes of democratic governance – can enhance effective governance by fostering participation in public life, compliance with policies, and social cohesion.

A majority of Colombians are satisfied with the education system, while satisfaction with the health and the judiciary systems lags behind the LAC average. An estimated 63% of Colombians are satisfied with the education system, a lower share than the LAC (66%) and OECD (67%) averages. The healthcare system has a satisfaction rate of 41%, which is below the LAC average by 12 percentage points (p.p.) and the OECD average by 27 p.p. Only 28% of Colombians are satisfied with the judiciary system, a share that is lower than the LAC average by 10 p.p.