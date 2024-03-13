Government at a Glance Latin America 2024 - Country Notes: Peru

Trust in public institutions and satisfaction with public services are important outcomes of the quality of public governance. They reflect people’s perceptions of government competence in designing and delivering policies and services, as well as expectations about the behaviour of public institutions and public officials. Satisfaction with public services and trust in public institutions – while not necessary outcomes of democratic governance – can enhance effective governance by fostering participation in public life, compliance with policies, and social cohesion.

Half of Peruvians are satisfied with the education system, below the LAC average. Satisfaction with the health and judiciary systems are also below LAC averages. In Peru, 50% of the population is satisfied with the education system in 2022, a lower share than the LAC (66%) and the OECD (67%) averages. The healthcare sector has a satisfaction rate of 34%, which is below the LAC average by 19 percentage points (p.p.) and the OECD average by 34 p.p. Only 19% of Peruvians are satisfied with the judiciary system, a share that is lower than the LAC average by 19 p.p.