Government at a Glance Latin America 2024 - Country Notes: Mexico

In an age of multiple crises, countries in Latin America and the Caribbean need to pursue good governance practices that foster inclusiveness and sustainability, crucial for promoting prosperity and democratic resilience. Key actions include building on democratic strengths, such as enhancing stakeholder engagement in decision making and promoting representation and inclusion in public workforce. Additionally, efforts should focus on reinforcing key competences to deliver inclusive and sustainable growth, including budgeting and public procurement approaches that support the green transition. Safeguarding against threats to democratic values demands that effective public integrity rules and robust regulation against undue influence be maintained.

Budget management practices, such as green budgeting, can help face the climate crisis and achieve environmental goals. Green budgeting mechanisms include institutional arrangements to assess the environmental impacts of budgetary and fiscal policies, methods for evaluating their consistency, mechanisms to enhance transparency and accountability, and an enabling environment for green budgeting. Only a few countries in LAC have adopted green budgeting mechanisms and their implementation could be made more effective.

Mexico, one of the few countries with green budgeting mechanisms, has the highest score on the green budgeting index among the five LAC countries with green budgeting practices, with a score of 0.43, on a 0-1 scale. Mexico has comparatively high scores in three of the four dimensions of the index, with enabling environment being its strongest dimension (0.16) but has room for improvement in accountability and transparency, where it scores of 0.02 out of a maximum of 0.25.