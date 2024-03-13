Government at a Glance Latin America 2024 - Country Notes: Brazil

In an age of multiple crises, countries in Latin America and the Caribbean need to pursue good governance practices that foster inclusiveness and sustainability, crucial for promoting prosperity and democratic resilience. Key actions include building on democratic strengths, such as enhancing stakeholder engagement in decision making and promoting representation and inclusion in public workforce. Additionally, efforts should focus on reinforcing key competences to deliver inclusive and sustainable growth, including budgeting and public procurement approaches that support the green transition. Safeguarding against threats to democratic values demands that effective public integrity rules and robust regulation against undue influence be maintained.

Budget management processes, such as gender budgeting, can also help promote measures to close gender gaps. The OECD Gender Budgeting Index measures how countries perform on five dimensions of gender budgeting mechanisms: institutional and strategic framework to assess the gender impact of budgetary and fiscal policies; methods and tools used to implement gender budgeting; mechanisms to enhance transparency and accountability; the enabling environment for the effective and consistent implementation of the gender budgeting framework; and the impact of gender budgeting on policy development and allocation decisions. Of the 13 surveyed LAC countries, 10 practice gender budgeting (77%), compared to 61% of OECD countries.

Among the 10 LAC countries that have adopted gender budgeting, Brazil has the lowest score in the OECD Gender Budgeting Index. Brazil scores 0.2 on a scale of 0 to 1, lower than the LAC average (0.47) and the OECD average (0.49). While progress has been made to establish the institutional and strategic framework for gender budgeting (reflected in the score for this dimension of the index), there is room for improvement in all the other dimensions of the index.