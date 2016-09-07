Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Economic Resilience

The scale and nature of challenges in MENA countries over the past decade underscore the urgency of prioritising economic resilience at the regional level. Achieving resilience necessitates a dual approach: addressing immediate short-term challenges while simultaneously implementing long-term solutions that can mitigate the impact of future shocks.

Go to top