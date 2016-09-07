The limited capacity of fragile states to cope with global economic challenges, compounded by ongoing conflict and instability, has exacerbated poverty levels, hindered access to essential services, and hampered economic growth prospects. Ensuring economic resilience has emerged as a crucial factor in fostering peace and stability within the region. This involves enhancing the economy's ability to withstand shocks through strong macro-economic policies, diversification, and the promotion of private sector-led economies. As part of the focus on Economic Resilience, the Programme has been working on the following:

The MENA-OECD Economic Resilience Task Force was launched in Beirut on May 2017 and is co-chaired by Lebanon, Germany and the Islamic Development Bank. The Task Force aims to align the work of the MENA-OECD Competitiveness Programme with the needs of countries most affected by conflict and fragility in the region.

The EU-OECD project “Promoting Economic Resilience in Yemen” has enabled a baseline functioning of key central level economic institutions, both through the strengthening of human capacities and the enhancement of policy planning capabilities within these institutions.

The EU-OECD project on Promoting Public Private Dialogue in Libya has encouraged more active economic and social dialogue between Libya’s public and private actors.