Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

SMEs in Libya's Reconstruction

Preparing for a Post-Conflict Economy
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264264205-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
The Development Dimension
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), SMEs in Libya's Reconstruction: Preparing for a Post-Conflict Economy, The Development Dimension, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264264205-en.
Go to top