Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Innovation for Development Impact

Lessons from the OECD Development Assistance Committee
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a9be77b3-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
The Development Dimension
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Innovation for Development Impact: Lessons from the OECD Development Assistance Committee, The Development Dimension, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a9be77b3-en.
Go to top