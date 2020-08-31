Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Innovation for Water Infrastructure Development in the Mekong Region

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/167498ea-en
Authors
OECD, Asian Development Bank Institute, Mekong Institute
Tags
The Development Dimension
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/ADBI/Mekong Institute (2020), Innovation for Water Infrastructure Development in the Mekong Region, The Development Dimension, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/167498ea-en.
Go to top