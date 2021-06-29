Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Strengthening Macroprudential Policies in Emerging Asia

Adapting to Green Goals and Fintech
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6f1ed069-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
The Development Dimension
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Strengthening Macroprudential Policies in Emerging Asia: Adapting to Green Goals and Fintech, The Development Dimension, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6f1ed069-en.
Go to top