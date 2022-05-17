Skip to main content
Illicit Trade in Conflict-affected Countries of the Middle East and North Africa

Focus on Yemen
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/f31fd13a-en
OECD
Illicit Trade
OECD (2022), Illicit Trade in Conflict-affected Countries of the Middle East and North Africa: Focus on Yemen, Illicit Trade, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f31fd13a-en.
