E-Commerce Challenges in Illicit Trade in Fakes

This study provides an overview of government- and industry-specific measures to address the abuse of online platforms by counterfeiters. In recent years, trading platforms have been instrumental in the growth in e-commerce, but at the same time, they can be abused by illicit trade networks. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these problems as people turned to e-commerce during lockdowns and shop closures. Governments and industries have recognised these problems and are addressing them in various ways, including providing more transparency, streamlining procedures, and facilitating co-operation.