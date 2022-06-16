Trade in illicit alcohol products is an attractive target for organised crime, as both the market and potential profits are large, in some cases requiring little investment. The illicit alcohol trade not only fuels criminal networks, but also poses significant risks to public health and safety. This report structures and enhances existing evidence on illicit alcohol trade. It examines the nature and scope of illicit trade in the sector, assesses the impacts of illicit trade on socio-economic development, and identifies the factors driving illicit trade in the sector.
Illicit Trade in High-Risk Sectors
Implications of Illicit Alcohol for Public Health and Criminal Networks
Report
Illicit Trade
Abstract
