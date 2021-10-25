Networks of illicit trade in counterfeits use many modern solutions, including e-commerce, a tool that offers numerous advantages for consumers and businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated both illicit trade and its misuse of the online environment. This report uses a tailored, statistical methodology to assess the misuse of e-commerce for trade in counterfeit goods. It also presents key government actions and industry initiatives to counter this risk.
Misuse of E-Commerce for Trade in Counterfeits
Report
Illicit Trade
Abstract
