Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Dangerous Fakes

Trade in Counterfeit Goods that Pose Health, Safety and Environmental Risks
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/117e352b-en
Authors
OECD, European Union Intellectual Property Office
Tags
Illicit Trade
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/EUIPO (2022), Dangerous Fakes: Trade in Counterfeit Goods that Pose Health, Safety and Environmental Risks, Illicit Trade, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/117e352b-en.
Go to top