Public-private dialogue

By leveraging the combined impact of development and business solutions, public-private dialogue (PPD) allows to identify pressing concerns, implement inclusive and workable solutions and further mutual understanding and trust among economic actors. PPD is also particularly valuable in transition environments, as it contributes to consolidate peace and stability as well as helps rebuild the economy through private sector development.

