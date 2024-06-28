Morocco Country Programme

Launched in 2015, the first phase of the Morocco Country Program showed very positive results, notably in:

Contributing to the implementation of crucial elements of the new Moroccan Constitution adopted in 2011, in particular through strengthening the capacities of the Head of Government's services;

Supporting the strengthening of the articulation and coherence of public policies;

Promoting a participatory and open approach to the administration through consultations with different stakeholders;

Strengthening evidence-based public policies by improving the use of statistics and indicators.

Furthermore, the peer examinations and reviews carried out in this framework have made it possible to propose avenues for reform in order to improve the effectiveness of Moroccan public policies, based on the good practices identified within the member countries of the OECD, but also to share Morocco's experience with them.



Morocco is also better integrated into the OECD databases, which makes it possible to offer international indicators and comparisons useful for the development of the Kingdom's public strategies.

Finally, the Country Program is accompanied by a tool to monitor the implementation of the recommendations proposed by the OECD, in order to ensure a concrete and positive impact on the conduct of Moroccan public policies.