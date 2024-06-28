Following the first phase of the Country Programme (2015-18), the second phase of the Morocco Country Programme includes 15 projects built around four main axes:
- Strengthening the articulation and coherence of public policies and supporting Morocco in its efforts to fight corruption.
- Promoting the attractiveness of Morocco, its economic growth and investment.
- The development of human capital through support for education and the economic empowerment of women
- Support for territorial development policies.
As Programme Coordinator, the OECD Directorate for Global Relations and Cooperation works closely with the Office of the Head of Government to develop and oversee the strategic direction of this relationship.