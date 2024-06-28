Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Morocco Country Programme

The Country Programme is an innovative OECD tool that enables select partner economies, such as Morocco, to leverage OECD expertise and best practices, strengthen institutions, build capacity for successful policy reforms and align themselves to OECD standards. Cooperation between Morocco and the OECD is based on a long-standing partnership and this Country Programme was designed to support Morocco's New Development Model.

Select a language

English
français
Go to top