Morocco aims to become a major industrial hub in Africa. To do so, it is taking steps to transform its administration and ensure the sustainable growth of its emerging digital economy and society. This review analyses the efforts under way to integrate digital technologies in the public sector, and provides policy advice to support the Kingdom of Morocco in implementing a strategic digital government policy.
Digital Government Review of Morocco
Laying the Foundations for the Digital Transformation of the Public Sector in Morocco
Report
OECD Digital Government Studies
Abstract
