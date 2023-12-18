The Digital Government Review of Romania evaluates the efforts made by the government to transition towards digital government. It provides in-depth analysis and actionable policy recommendations to improve institutional governance, digital investments, digital talent and skills, government service delivery and the strategic use of data, including open government data. The findings can help Romania use digital technology and data to make its public sector more responsive, resilient and proactive in serving citizens and businesses.
Digital Government Review of Romania
Towards a Digitally Mature Government
Report
OECD Digital Government Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
8 September 2023
-
15 May 2023
-
28 September 2022
-
21 December 2021
-
25 September 2021
-
15 December 2020
-
30 May 2020
-
Report6 January 2020
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
-
12 March 2024
-
Policy paper4 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper19 February 2024