This study explores how Lebanon can strengthen the governance of the digital transformation of its public sector to better serve the needs of its citizens and businesses. Three facets of Lebanon's governance are analysed: contextual factors, institutional models and policy levers. The study identifies challenges and opportunities in each area and provides policy recommendations to help Lebanon implement its digital government policy in a coherent and sustainable way.
Digital Government in Lebanon
Governance for Coherent and Sustainable Policy Implementation
Report
OECD Digital Government Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 December 2023
-
8 September 2023
-
15 May 2023
-
28 September 2022
-
21 December 2021
-
25 September 2021
-
30 May 2020
-
Report6 January 2020
Related publications
-
Working paper14 December 2023
-
Policy paper4 August 2022
-
23 June 2022
-
Working paper27 April 2022
-
Report1 December 2021
-
30 March 2021
-
15 December 2020
-
Working paper12 August 2019