While Norway is a leader in digital government amongst OECD countries − ranking 4th overall in the 2023 OECD Digital Government Index − there is scope to improve the efficiency, efficacy, and innovation of Norway’s public sector through digitalisation. This report reviews Norway's digitalisation efforts since its 2017 OECD Digital Government Review and provides recommendations to help the government develop a new strategy for digital transformation. It looks at eight areas ranging from digital governance and digital government investments to artificial intelligence, digital talent and service design and delivery.
Forthcoming
The Digital Transformation of Norway's Public Sector
Report
OECD Digital Government Studies
Will be released on:
Abstract
