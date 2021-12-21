The digital transformation of public sectors, economies and societies is generating challenges as well as opportunities for governments. Robust public governance is needed to respond to these challenges, reap the full benefits of digital and data-driven government, and encourage a holistic, systemic transformation. This Handbook presents the OECD Framework on the Governance of Digital Government, which was developed based on the experiences of Member and Partner countries. The Handbook identifies the aspects that need to be addressed when devising public governance frameworks for digital government, including contextual factors, institutional models and policy levers. Based on the Framework, the Handbook also provides a practical and easy-to-use toolkit for policy makers seeking to improve the digital government maturity of their administrations.
The E-Leaders Handbook on the Governance of Digital Government
Report
OECD Digital Government Studies
Abstract
