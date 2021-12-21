Skip to main content
The E-Leaders Handbook on the Governance of Digital Government

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ac7f2531-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Government Studies
Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), The E-Leaders Handbook on the Governance of Digital Government, OECD Digital Government Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ac7f2531-en.
