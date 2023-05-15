This Digital Government Review of Türkiye explores how the Government of Türkiye can use digital technology and data to help the public sector become more responsive, resilient and proactive. It evaluates the efforts made so far by Türkiye in achieving digital government maturity by looking at governance, institutional capacities, digital skills, public service design and delivery, enabling building blocks and the strategic management and use of data. The review provides policy recommendations intended to help the Government of Türkiye fully benefit from digital technologies and data to realise the potential of the digital age in transforming the public sector and the services provided to the public.
Digital Government Review of Türkiye
Towards a Digitally-Enabled Government
Report
OECD Digital Government Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 December 2023
-
8 September 2023
-
28 September 2022
-
21 December 2021
-
25 September 2021
-
15 December 2020
-
30 May 2020
-
Report6 January 2020
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
Working paper12 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
22 September 2023