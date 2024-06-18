For more than 15 years, the MENA-OECD Competitiveness Programme has championed gender equality and women’s economic empowerment in the MENA region. We believe that empowering women economically is not just a moral imperative but a strategic driver for sustainable, inclusive growth, and a catalyst for peace, stability, and social cohesion. Our strategic approach aiming not just for a standalone progress but integrating women’s empowerment into broader economic recovery efforts.

One of our key vehicles for achieving these objectives is the MENA-OECD Women’s Economic Empowerment Forum (WEEF). Under the co-chairmanship of France and Egypt, the WEEF has served as a platform for multi-stakeholder dialogue, facilitating regional cooperation to enhance women’s access to economic opportunities. Through the WEEF, we have fostered partnerships between government and non-government representatives from both MENA and OECD economies.

At the national level, we have supported countries in building the evidence-base and data systems that underpin policies. This has led to legislative and policy reforms grounded in international standards and good practices on gender equality. We continue building a network of champions at the national, regional and global levels that can put forward innovative policy solutions for more inclusive and competitive economies.