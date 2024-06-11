MENA-OECD Initiative on Governance and Competitiveness for Development

Created at the request of MENA countries in 2005, the Initiative facilitates co-operation between the OECD and the MENA region to promote policies for sustainable and inclusive growth. It brings together MENA and OECD governments, the international community, civil society and the private sector to address regional needs and development priorities, including improving women and youth’s integration into the workforce and participation in policy making. It also takes into account the region’s diversity by providing targeted support to individual countries.

The Initiative builds on the OECD’s work method of policy dialogue, exchange of good practices and capacity building for the implementation of reforms.