Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Economic and Social Impact of Open Government

Policy Recommendations for the Arab Countries
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6b3e2469-en
Authors
OECD, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Download PDF

Select a language

English
العربية

Cite this content as:

OECD/UN ESCWA (2021), The Economic and Social Impact of Open Government: Policy Recommendations for the Arab Countries, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6b3e2469-en.
Go to top