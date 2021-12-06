Despite progress, open government reforms remain uneven across the Arab region and are hampered by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This report assesses the economic and social impact of open government based on experiences and good practices in OECD and Arab countries. It builds on the OECD’s extensive work in this field and provides a robust set of examples of legal and policy frameworks, governance arrangements, and successful initiatives on the ground. Based on this analysis, the report provides a series of policy recommendations for governments in the Arab region to promote open government.