The Programme supports the commitment of MENA governments to implement public sector reforms in view of unlocking social and economic development and of meeting citizens’ growing expectations in terms of quality services, transparency and inclusive policymaking.
MENA-OECD Governance Programme
The MENA-OECD Governance Programme is a strategic partnership between MENA economies and OECD Members to share knowledge and expertise, with a view of disseminating standards and principles of good governance that support the ongoing process of reform in the MENA region.
About MENA-OECD Governance Programme
How it works
The Programme, created in 2005 at the request of MENA governments, is currently co-chaired by Italy and Tunisia. Ministerial meetings endorse mandates and set long-term priorities and annual Steering Group meetings monitors progress.
It covers 18 economies: Algeria, Bahrain, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Authority, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
Supporting MENA economies in implementing reforms and policies through dialogue, peer learning and capacity building, the Programme operates in a dual-track approach:
- Regional policy dialogues covering six work streams
- Regional and country-specific projects, including Country Programmes with Egypt and Morocco
Work streams
Women's ability to participate in parliaments, local councils and policy-making and to influence the decisions that affect their lives is both a basic human right and a prerequisite for responsive and equitable public governance.Learn more
Corruption has been a key source of public discontent in the MENA region and it continues to undermine the achievements of reforms. Most people in the region remain dissatisfied with their governments’ efforts to curb corruption and indeed perceive that corruption has risen in recent years. The OECD supports MENA countries in building legal and institutional frameworks to prevent and fight corruption while promoting a culture of integrity. The ultimate goal is to strengthen government institutions to provide better policies and to guarantee access to public services for all.Learn more
The allocation of public resources for their best purpose requires transparent and efficient public financial management systems and sound audit and control mechanisms, including effective risk management. Given the significant share of public procurement in the gross domestic product (GDP), independent scrutiny is critial. Likewise, to enforce the role of law and apply the principles of good governance to the formulation and implementation of public policies and services, sound governance arrangements are indispensable.Learn more
uilding on two decades of experience in the region, the MENA-OECD Open Government Project provides support to Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, and Tunisia in the design and implementation of their open government policies through a strategic mix of analytic support, capacity building, and international events that convene key stakeholders in sharing good practices. In doing so, the OECD seeks to support core governance principles of transparency, integrity, accountability, and participation as well as related digital and innovation initiatives to improve outcomes across the full spectrum of public policy.Learn more
Lack of legal accountability allows local corruption to undermine economies, diverting resources from where they are most needed. Delays in processing legal cases inhibit economic activity, while the inability to enforce contracts deters people from entering into them. Women, who often face discrimination, violence and sexual harassment, are particularly affected by legal exclusion. Poorly drafted legislation creates also legal ambiguity and insecurity, and poses challenges to cost-justified, cost-effective and consistent delivery of policy objectives.Learn more
Despite their demographic weight, young men and women in the MENA region are at a significant risk of being unemployed, they often express low trust in government and they face significant challenges in their transition to autonomy. In some countries, young people are also heavily affected by violent conflicts and displacement.Learn more
