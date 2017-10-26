The Programme’s work on the efficient machinery of government supports practitioners in the field of regulatory policy making, public financial management and public procurement in translating these principles into practice, notably in support of strategic development objectives.
Machinery of government
The allocation of public resources for their best purpose requires transparent and efficient public financial management systems and sound audit and control mechanisms, including effective risk management. Given the significant share of public procurement in the gross domestic product (GDP), independent scrutiny is critial. Likewise, to enforce the role of law and apply the principles of good governance to the formulation and implementation of public policies and services, sound governance arrangements are indispensable.
It consists of the MENA-OECD Senior Budget Officials Network and the MENA-OECD Network on Public Procurement
The MENA-OECD Senior Budget Officials Network (MENA-SBO / WGIII) is the leading regional forum of budget directors that brings together OECD and MENA delegates as well as international experts to discuss priorities in budgeting and public financial management reform such as expenditure prioritisation, performance budgeting and medium-term expenditure frameworks.
The MENA - OECD Network on Public Procurement was launched in 2012. The network's objectives are to share good public procurement practices and identify needs for support in this area, based on the assessment of country procurement systems. The activities of the Network will contribute to the implementation of international legal standards on public procurement. The main reference framework is the OECD Principles on Enhancing Integrity in Public Procurement and the OECD recommandation on public procurement and other sources of international good practice, such as the OECD/World Bank DAC Methodology for Assessing Procurement Systems (MAPS), the UNCITRAL Model Law and the United Nations Convention against Corruption.
