Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Budget Transparency Toolkit

Practical Steps for Supporting Openness, Integrity and Accountability in Public Financial Management
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264282070-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), OECD Budget Transparency Toolkit: Practical Steps for Supporting Openness, Integrity and Accountability in Public Financial Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264282070-en.
Go to top