Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Regulatory Reform in the Middle East and North Africa

Implementing Regulatory Policy Principles to Foster Inclusive Growth
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264204553-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
العربية

Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), Regulatory Reform in the Middle East and North Africa: Implementing Regulatory Policy Principles to Foster Inclusive Growth, OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264204553-en.
Go to top