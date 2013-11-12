Regulatory Reform in the Middle East and North Africa

This book assesses progress in the implementation of regulatory policy within the region. Regulatory governance in the MENA region is an increasing priority for encouraging and enabling sustainable development and inclusive growth. The report reflects on the developments and highlights good practices from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Mauritania, Morocco, the Palestinian Authority and Tunisia. The report concludes by providing recommendations to MENA countries, especially those in transition, to help them build the required institutions, systems, policies and capacities to produce a better regulatory environment needed to deliver sustainable development and equitable growth whilst ensuring public participation and accountability.