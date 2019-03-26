Argentina has embarked in a series of regulatory reforms to improve the quality of its regulatory framework. High-quality regulations can protect consumers and the environment without becoming burdensome for citizens and businesses. The OECD Review of Regulatory Policy in Argentina provides information on the policies, institutions, and tools employed by the Argentinian government to design, implement and enforce high-quality regulations. These include administrative simplification policies, ex ante and ex post evaluation of regulations, stakeholder engagement practices, and multi-level regulatory governance arrangements. The review offers policy recommendations based on best international practices to strengthen the government’s capacity to manage regulatory policy.