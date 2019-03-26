Argentina has embarked in a series of regulatory reforms to improve the quality of its regulatory framework. High-quality regulations can protect consumers and the environment without becoming burdensome for citizens and businesses. The OECD Review of Regulatory Policy in Argentina provides information on the policies, institutions, and tools employed by the Argentinian government to design, implement and enforce high-quality regulations. These include administrative simplification policies, ex ante and ex post evaluation of regulations, stakeholder engagement practices, and multi-level regulatory governance arrangements. The review offers policy recommendations based on best international practices to strengthen the government’s capacity to manage regulatory policy.
Regulatory Policy in Argentina
Tools and Practices for Regulatory Improvement
Report
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report21 June 2022
-
-
20 January 2021
-
18 December 2020
-
13 July 2020
-
Report18 June 2019
-
9 March 2018
-
1 December 2017
Related publications
-
4 July 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
8 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
-
-
4 October 2022
-
10 September 2022