This report provides Thailand with an assessment and a series of recommendations based on the most recent reforms and looks at regulatory governance and oversight, as well as the deployment of good regulatory practices and management tools. The recommendations present short- and medium-term actions that the Office of the Council of State can take to strengthen implementation of the reforms, and establish the long-term evolution of the system.
Thailand Regulatory Management and Oversight Reforms
A Diagnostic Scan
Report
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report21 June 2022
-
-
18 December 2020
-
13 July 2020
-
Report18 June 2019
-
26 March 2019
-
9 March 2018
-
1 December 2017
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
15 December 2023